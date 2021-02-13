Man proposes to girlfriend in their daughter's room at hospital's NICU

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10334576" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Roland and Gloria Scarinci first locked eyes on a SEPTA bus, but it was a literal bump in the road that brought them together.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It was a proposal like none other - in a New York Presbyterian's NICU - planned by Teon Kennedy.Kennedy sure got it right, asking the love of his life, Martine Drouillard to marry him in their baby daughter's hospital room."The fact that she was able to be a part of it, and her having a good day for her to be dressed for the occasion to be awake," said Drouillard."Just for her to turn the corner and all the surgeons and nurses to read the love notes I had created - she was crying," added Kennedy.What should have started as a joyous time for the young family was filled with hardship. After Drouillard learned she was pregnant in the fall of 2019, she was diagnosed with preeclampsia, a dangerous pregnancy complication."I looked more swollen than usual," she said.This led Morgan to be born prematurely, weighing just over a pound. Morgan just turned 10 months in the NICU.With their baby girl's health the primary focus, her parents put their own wedding plans on hold - until now.Kennedy realized that it was time - with their hospital family by their side.The family is still looking forward to the wedding - it is still in the works, but one thing is for sure, when everything is all over, they want to take a vacation.----------