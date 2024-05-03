New York City Pride announces grand marshals for 2024 March

NEW YORK (WABC) -- NYC Pride has announced its lineup of grand marshals for the 2024 NYC Pride March on June 30.

The list includes DaShawn Usher, Miss Major, Raquel Willis, Michelle Visage, Eshe Ukwell, and Baddie Brooks.

"This diverse selection of leaders reflects the spirit of unity, resilience, and celebration within the LGBTQIA+ community," co-chair Kazz Alexander said. "Now more than ever It is imperative for members across our community to unite behind the mission of the LGBTQIA+ cause: simply the opportunity to love, and to be able to live as you desire."

Alexander says everyone benefits when "we are all unified in the spirit of liberation for the most marginalized."

Legendary transgender activist Miss Major has devoted her life to championing the rights of transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals.

"It wasn't a movement as much as we (the trans guys and gurls) just wanted the cops to stop beating us up every chance they got," Miss Major said. "It is important for the younger trans generation to know that it was trans generation to read their history and to know why it was trans people who started it all at Stonewall in 1969. I hope that in discovering their history, they will feel empowered to do more to make sure that these anti-trans laws do not rear their ugly heads ever again. To do that, the trans youth must unite, stand tall, and be counted for who they are!"

DaShawn Usher, Senior Director of Communities of Color and Media at GLAAD and Founder + Executive Director of Mobilizing our Brothers Initiative, is bringing dedication to advocacy and empowerment.

"As a Grand Marshal for New York City Pride, I am honored to represent a community that embodies resilience, diversity, and unity," Usher said. "Being from the South Bronx, I grew up knowing that our individual differences made us collectively stronger."

Eshe Ukwell, Baddie Brooks and Robin Drake are grand marshals in the Youth Activist category..

The three inspiring young leaders are making sure their voices are heard and respected on the grandest stage.

"We need to PROTECT Trans and Queer youth, because what is visibility without safety? A trap," Brooks said.

Channel 7 and Eyewitness News is your home for New York City Pride. Watch the 2024 Pride March on Sunday, June 30.

