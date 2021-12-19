5 hospitalized in Queens carbon monoxide incident

By Eyewitness News
5 people hospitalized in Queens carbon monoxide incident

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Five people were hospitalized after a carbon monoxide incident in Queens.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on 198th Street and 115th Avenue in Jamaica.

Firefighters and FDNY responded to the scene, where they discovered elevated levels of carbon monoxide in the building and in neighboring buildings.

Paramedics treated five people and rushed them to Nassau County Medical Center.



Authorities say three of the patients are in critical condition.

The FDNY says there were no working carbon monoxide detectors in the home.

