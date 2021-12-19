5 hospitalized in Queens carbon monoxide incident

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on 198th Street and 115th Avenue in Jamaica.
Firefighters and FDNY responded to the scene, where they discovered elevated levels of carbon monoxide in the building and in neighboring buildings.
Paramedics treated five people and rushed them to Nassau County Medical Center.
Authorities say three of the patients are in critical condition.
The FDNY says there were no working carbon monoxide detectors in the home.
