Santa ditches sleigh, delivers presents in NYPD vehicle in Queens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11321004" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The body of a missing Centereach woman was found in Middle Island and now her husband is under arrest, Sonia Rincón reports.

CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- Sometimes Santa ditches his sleigh and delivers presents from none other than an NYPD vehicle.Patrol Borough Queens North took Santa on a ride through Queens on Saturday - stopping at several spots to drop off wrapped gifts to children of deserving families.One of the stops was at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Corona, where Santa and his helpers delighted the children with their arrival.----------