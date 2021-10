EMBED >More News Videos Body-worn camera video shows the race through Brooklyn to save a 1-year-old's life.

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who started to strangle a 16-year-old girl at a restaurant in Queens.The man walked up to the teen outside Watawa Sushi in Astoria and put her in a chokehold.He released her in under two seconds but remained nearby and approached her table again.A witness ended up intervening.The teen was not seriously injured.----------