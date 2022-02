EMBED >More News Videos Several groups are rallying and calling for justice after the grisly murder of Christina Yuna Lee in her Chinatown apartment. NJ Burkett has the latest details.

BRIARWOOD, Queens (WABC) -- A man was hospitalized after a slashing at a subway station in Queens.Police say the man was attacked at the Briarwood station just before 5:30 p.m. Friday.He was rushed to the hospital with a knife wound to his arm.The incident took place during the evening rush hour.The motive for the attack is unknown.No arrests have been made.----------