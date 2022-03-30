Footage captures woman smash taxi cab window with cinder block in Manhattan robbery

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Video: Woman uses cinder block to break into NYC taxi cab

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Police released shocking video of a woman wanted for smashing the window of a yellow taxi with a cinder block before making off with an iPhone and cash in New York City.

Footage shows an unidentified woman wearing an orange wig walk up to the taxi parked on West 37th Street between 9th Avenue and 10th Avenue on March 24.

The woman can be seen carrying a cinder block before smashing open the driver-side window to gain access. The suspect then reached inside and stole an iPhone 8 and $40 in cash.

Police say the victim, a 58-year-old taxi driver, parked his car and left to use the bathroom around 10 a.m., about 15 minutes before the incident took place.

ALSO READ | Funeral held for 87-year-old grandmother shoved to death
EMBED More News Videos

Family and friends gathered to say goodbye to the 87-year-old Broadway voice coach who was shoved to her death.



The suspect fled on foot westbound on West 37th Street.

Police say she removed the orange wig she was wearing as she fled.

The victim says he returned to his car moments later and discovered the damage.


Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattancrimerobberytaxiarmed robbery
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Adams says he's 'like broccoli' when it comes to crime approach
Ticket sales surge for Chris Rock after Will Smith slap
Jada Pinkett Smith speaks out amid Will Smith Oscars controversy
Hero NYC pizzeria owner, dad stabbed while breaking up robbery
Accident report in teen's Florida park ride death says seat was locked
AccuWeather: Sun then clouds, some sprinkles
'Safe Haven' opens to mixed criticism of new homeless policies
Show More
Foo Fighters cancel all tour dates following drummer's death
Queens bus routes gets makeover to improve commute
Visible Ink program offers creative outlet for cancer patients
Drivers, delivery workers protest outside Uber's NYC headquarters
Wastewater sites seeing 100+% increase in presence of COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News