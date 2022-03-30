Footage captures woman smash taxi cab window with cinder block in Manhattan robbery

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11683468" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Family and friends gathered to say goodbye to the 87-year-old Broadway voice coach who was shoved to her death.

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Police released shocking video of a woman wanted for smashing the window of a yellow taxi with a cinder block before making off with an iPhone and cash in New York City.Footage shows an unidentified woman wearing an orange wig walk up to the taxi parked on West 37th Street between 9th Avenue and 10th Avenue on March 24.The woman can be seen carrying a cinder block before smashing open the driver-side window to gain access. The suspect then reached inside and stole an iPhone 8 and $40 in cash.Police say the victim, a 58-year-old taxi driver, parked his car and left to use the bathroom around 10 a.m., about 15 minutes before the incident took place.The suspect fled on foot westbound on West 37th Street.Police say she removed the orange wig she was wearing as she fled.The victim says he returned to his car moments later and discovered the damage.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.----------