New video of suspect wanted in shooting of two teens in Harlem restaurant

One gunshot hit a 16-year-old in the head, and another shot struck a 16-year-old in the back.
The shooting happened inside Mama's Fried Chicken on Frederick Douglass Boulevard on Wednesday.
Medics rushed the younger boy to the hospital in critical condition, but doctos expect both teens to survive.
