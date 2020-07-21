NYPD, City Council member hosting Family Day, Town Hall in Brooklyn amid shooting surge

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Senior leaders of the NYPD and City Council member Robert Cornegy are hosting a Family Day and Town Hall in Brooklyn Tuesday amid the surge in shootings and gun violence deaths across New York City.

Cornegy will be joined by NYPD Chief of Community Affairs Jeffrey Maddrey, NYPD Assistant Chief Patrol Borough Brooklyn North Judith Harrison, and NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison at Raymond Bush Playground on Marcus Garvey Boulevard for a day of activities followed by a "Stop the Violence" Town Hall.

Recent shootings in Bedford-Stuyvesant and Crown Heights that have left three dead, including 1-year-old Davall Gardner, and at least nine injured.

Related: Search for gunmen after 6 people shot in Brooklyn, 1 victim identified
EMBED More News Videos

Police continue to search for the gunmen who shot six people in Brooklyn.


Gardner was killed and three others were wounded when two gunmen opened fire at a family cookout outside Raymond Bush Playground. Now, a $15,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to arrests.

The Family Day and Town Hall are part of a broader strategy of community engagement and surging resources to the Central Brooklyn communities that have suffered from the recent uptick in gun violence.

The program for the Family Day and Town Hall is as follows:
--2 p.m. - 6 p.m.: Family Day activities
--6 p.m. - 8 p.m.: Gun Violence Town Hall
--8 p.m. - 10 p.m. Family friendly film

New York City lawmakers and activists held a march in the Bronx Monday, led by City Council Member Vanessa Gibson, District Attorney Darcel Clark, anti-violence groups, clergy, and local elected officials.
Senior leaders of the NYPD and City Council member Robert Cornegy are hosting a Family Day and Town Hall in Brooklyn Tuesday amid the surge in shootings and gun violence deaths across New York City.
EMBED More News Videos

NJ Burkett has the latest as New York City lawmakers and activists held a march in the Bronx Monday after yet another bloody weekend in New York City as the surge in shootings continues.


They announced Operation Save Our Sons and Sisters to denounce the recent wave of gun violence in the Claremont and Concourse neighborhoods.

Operation SOS was formed in response to the ongoing gun violence that has claimed the lives of several young men and women of color in the Bronx and across the city.

Authorities say that Friday through Sunday, there were 22 shooting incidents with 24 victims. Then on Monday, there were seven shooting incidents with eight victims.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybedford stuyvesantbrooklynnew york city councilprotestnypdgun violenceshootingcommunity
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Update: NY, NJ add 10 states to mandatory quarantine list
Suspect in judge's family shooting may have targeted NY female judge
ConEd asks 116,000 Queens residents not to use AC during heat wave
COVID Update: NYC distributed 100 million meals during pandemic
Mandatory outdoor water ban in Monmouth, Ocean counties
Racing being questioned after 2 die in crash on Bronx expressway
NJ MVC location closed after worker tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
2nd arrest made after man tortured, body found on McDonald's roof
NYC TV reporter dies after moped accident in Brooklyn
2 killed in jet ski crash in NYC marina
Video shows shootout involving Maserati in Bronx
Tipping reinstated at some former no-tip NYC restaurants
More TOP STORIES News