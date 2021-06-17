10 shot, 3 killed in bloody night in New York City

The shootings began around 9:30 p.m., and in a particularly violent half-hour, three were killed.
At 10:47 p.m., a 23-year-old man was fatally shot in his face in front of the city-run Marlboro Houses in Gravesend, Brooklyn.
He was pronounced dead at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.
So far, there are no arrests
Then, at 11:09 p.m., a 35-year-old man was fatally shot at 120 Menahan Street in Bushwick, Brooklyn.
He was pronounced dead at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.
A 30-year-old person of interest is in custody.
Just minutes later, at 11:24 p.m., an adult brother and sister were shot at East 194 Street and Marion Avenue in the Fordham section of the Bronx.
The 29-year-old sister, Katherine Diop, was shot in the torso and pronounced dead.
Her 31-year-old brother was shot multiple times.
Police officers used a tourniquet to stop his bleeding, and he was rushed to St Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.
So far, there are no arrests.
"It always concerns me," Mayor Bill de Blasio said of rising crime. "This is something I work on with NYPD literally every day in a variety of ways. It's been painful this last year and a half, to see that all the work that was done has been disrupted by global pandemic and a perfect storm of factors. But we've rolled up our sleeves, gotten back to work with new approaches, new strategies."
Citywide, shooting incidents are up 64.2% over 2020. There have been 634 shootings this year vs 386 at this time last year.
