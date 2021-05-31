Police: Suspects followed man, slashed him in forehead at Manhattan subway turnstile

Two men followed a 64-year-old man into the Lexington Ave-59th Street Station around 5 a.m. Sunday.
The men followed him to the turnstile, where they demanded money.
One of the suspects slashed the victim's forehead with a razor. The attackers then ran off.
Medics took the victim to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.
