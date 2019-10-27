New York City subway system marks its 115th anniversary

NEW YORK -- The New York City subway is celebrating its 115th anniversary Sunday.

it was back on October 27, 1904 that the Interborough Rapid Transit subway first opened for business.

That initial line consisted of 28 stations in Manhattan. Now, there are more than 400 across the boroughs.

A vintage train will run between Times Square and 96th Street and there will be a special anniversary exhibit at the New York Transit Museum.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14-year-old fatally shot on Queens basketball court
Trump confirms ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dead after US raid in Syria
Police: Man attacked, robbed inside NYC hospital bathroom
AccuWeather Alert: Wet and windy
Customer fights robber who stole tip jar from NYC restaurant
Hundreds flee party as shooter kills 2, injures 16
NASA administrator wants to reconsider the status of Pluto
Show More
Trump administration banning US flights to all Cuban cities but Havana
Police investigating reports of sex assault in NJ cemetery
How to drive safely during a power outage
Survivors' tales part of the art in Superstorm Sandy exhibit in NJ
Man shot, killed by NYPD known throughout neighborhood
More TOP STORIES News