NEW YORK -- The New York City subway is celebrating its 115th anniversary Sunday.
it was back on October 27, 1904 that the Interborough Rapid Transit subway first opened for business.
That initial line consisted of 28 stations in Manhattan. Now, there are more than 400 across the boroughs.
A vintage train will run between Times Square and 96th Street and there will be a special anniversary exhibit at the New York Transit Museum.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
New York City subway system marks its 115th anniversary
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News