NYPD stepping up patrols at synagogues amid hostage situation in Texas

An armed suspect claiming to have bombs in unknown locations took a rabbi and three others hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel, a source familiar with the situation told ABC News. It is unclear to what extent the hostage-taker is armed.
Mayor Eric Adams says that out of an abundance of caution, the NYPD has deployed additional resources to key Jewish locations around the city on Saturday night.
We are closely monitoring the hostage situation in Colleyville, Texas and we’re praying for a peaceful and safe conclusion.— Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) January 16, 2022
Out of an abundance of caution, the NYPD has deployed additional resources to key Jewish locations around the city tonight.
Governor Kathy Hochul says she and her team are 'closely monitoring' the hostage situation.
My team and I are closely following the hostage situation at a Texas synagogue. There is no threat to New Yorkers at this time.— Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) January 15, 2022
Our thoughts are with the worshippers, the first responders, and the Jewish community across the country. Everyone deserves to worship without fear.
The White House is also "closely monitoring" the hostage situation and is referring any questions to the FBI and law enforcement at this time, a White House official confirmed.
