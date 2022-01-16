hostage

NYPD stepping up patrols at synagogues amid hostage situation in Texas

The man claims to be the brother of convicted terrorist Aafia Siddiqui, but authorities have not yet confirmed his identity
By Eyewitness News
Captor takes hostages at Texas synagogue, demands to speak with NY rabbi

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Security is being stepped up at New York City synagogues following a hostage situation in Colleyville, Texas.

An armed suspect claiming to have bombs in unknown locations took a rabbi and three others hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel, a source familiar with the situation told ABC News. It is unclear to what extent the hostage-taker is armed.

Mayor Eric Adams says that out of an abundance of caution, the NYPD has deployed additional resources to key Jewish locations around the city on Saturday night.



Governor Kathy Hochul says she and her team are 'closely monitoring' the hostage situation.



The White House is also "closely monitoring" the hostage situation and is referring any questions to the FBI and law enforcement at this time, a White House official confirmed.

