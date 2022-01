NYPD stepping up patrols at synagogues amid hostage situation in Texas

We are closely monitoring the hostage situation in Colleyville, Texas and we’re praying for a peaceful and safe conclusion.



Out of an abundance of caution, the NYPD has deployed additional resources to key Jewish locations around the city tonight. — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) January 16, 2022

My team and I are closely following the hostage situation at a Texas synagogue. There is no threat to New Yorkers at this time.



Our thoughts are with the worshippers, the first responders, and the Jewish community across the country. Everyone deserves to worship without fear. — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) January 15, 2022

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Security is being stepped up at New York City synagogues following a hostage situation in Colleyville, Texas An armed suspect claiming to have bombs in unknown locations took a rabbi and three others hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel, a source familiar with the situation told ABC News. It is unclear to what extent the hostage-taker is armed.Mayor Eric Adams says that out of an abundance of caution, the NYPD has deployed additional resources to key Jewish locations around the city on Saturday night.Governor Kathy Hochul says she and her team are 'closely monitoring' the hostage situation.The White House is also "closely monitoring" the hostage situation and is referring any questions to the FBI and law enforcement at this time, a White House official confirmed.----------