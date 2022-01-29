Cab driver hospitalized after being shot in the Bronx

WESTCHESTER SQUARE, The Bronx (WABC) -- A cab driver is in the hospital after being shot in the Bronx.

He crashed into two parked cars while trying to get to a safer place.

Police say the driver was parked in the Westchester Square section when someone walked up to his vehicle and shot him in the leg.

The driver is expected to recover.



The motive of the shooting is under investigation. Police are still searching for suspects.

