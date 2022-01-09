Police searching for suspected gang members responsible for New Year's Day subway death

FORDHAM, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police in the Bronx want help from the public in what may be New York City's first murder of 2022.

Investigators say suspected gang members are responsible for the death of a Good Samaritan on the subway at 2:40 a.m. on New Year's Day.

Police say the group assaulted a 38-year-old man, who fell onto the tracks at the Fordham Road station.

The Good Samaritan jumped onto the tracks and was killed by an oncoming train. He was 36 years old.

The train did not hit the assault victim.



Anyone with information is asked to call police.

