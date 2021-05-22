2 shot during robbery gone wrong at Bronx subway station

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10679447" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two people were shot on the subway in the Bronx, police say.

FORDHAM, The Bronx (WABC) -- An armed robbery gone wrong in the Bronx has left two men in the hospital.Investigators say just before 7 p.m. Saturday, 21-year-old Amar Saizal tried to rob a 40-year-old man at gunpoint on the mezzanine at 182nd Street and Grand Concourse leading to the B and D trains.The two men got into a struggle and the gun went off.Jeremy Lynch was there when it happened and heard the commotion."I just heard screaming and yelling, like cursing," Lynch said.Seconds later, there were gunshots."I took cover behind the workers booth. After it stopped, I came around and started taking video," he said.The shooting closed off the 182nd-183rd Street subway station for hours during the investigation.Both men were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital. The victim was struck in the torso.Police say the suspect was struck in the face and is in critical condition.A gun was recovered at the scene.----------