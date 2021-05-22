2 shot during robbery gone wrong at Bronx subway station

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

2 shot during robbery gone wrong at Bronx subway stop

FORDHAM, The Bronx (WABC) -- An armed robbery gone wrong in the Bronx has left two men in the hospital.

Investigators say just before 7 p.m. Saturday, 21-year-old Amar Saizal tried to rob a 40-year-old man at gunpoint on the mezzanine at 182nd Street and Grand Concourse leading to the B and D trains.

The two men got into a struggle and the gun went off.

Jeremy Lynch was there when it happened and heard the commotion.
EMBED More News Videos

Two people were shot on the subway in the Bronx, police say.


"I just heard screaming and yelling, like cursing," Lynch said.

Seconds later, there were gunshots.

"I took cover behind the workers booth. After it stopped, I came around and started taking video," he said.

The shooting closed off the 182nd-183rd Street subway station for hours during the investigation.

Both men were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital. The victim was struck in the torso.

Police say the suspect was struck in the face and is in critical condition.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

ALSO READ | Exclusive video: Man intervenes as woman slashed on subway platform in heart of NYC
EMBED More News Videos

Video first seen on channel 7 shows the attack and the good Samaritan who risked his own safety to help save the woman's life.


----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fordhamnew york citybronxcrimemtasubwayshootingsubway crime
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
More TOP STORIES News