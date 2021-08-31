2 hospitalized in shooting on Upper West Side sidewalk

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two people were hospitalized after being shot on a sidewalk in Manhattan.

The shooting happened on 50 W. 105th Street on the Upper West Side around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

An 81-year-old man was shot in the right foot and a 45-year-old man was shot in the chest.

Both victims were taken to St. Luke's, and are expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.



The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown. An investigation is ongoing.

