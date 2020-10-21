Mayor Bill de Blasio unveils city's 2-phase COVID-19 vaccination plan

"The vaccine will be a crucial part of our rebirth and open the economic bridge to our recovery," Mayor de Blasio said.
Before revealing the plan he said that the city does not have an exact date of when the phases would happen, as it is dependent on vaccine approval, but "it will be sooner rather than later."
The mayor said that in Phase 1, there will be a limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine to start.
In this phase, health care personnel, frontline and essential workers, and vulnerable groups will be prioritized.
The city will enroll providers in the Citywide Immunization Registry.
They will also make sure providers are educated on the vaccine.
During Phase 2, efforts will be expanded and the vaccine will be increasingly available to the general public.
The city will ensure adequate cold storage.
They will continue to recruit and prepare community providers including pharmacies, urgent cares, private and public hospitals and COVID testing sites.
New York City Health Commissioner Dr. David Chokshi also spoke about the vaccine plan which includes:
- Tracking the science of the vaccine
- Enrolling and educating doctors and clinicians
- Adapting databases
- Detailed plans to physical distribution and storage.
RELATED: Red, Orange, Yellow: Here are New York's new COVID cluster zones
RELATED: Here's when NY movie theaters outside of NYC will be allowed to reopen
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip
U