New video shows aftermath of deadly truck attack on West Side Highway in 2017 terror attack

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) -- New video shows the aftermath of a deadly truck attack on the West Side Highway on Halloween in 2017.

The suspect, Sayfullo Saipov is seen carrying what appears to be two guns and pointing them at officers - then the video shows the moment officers opened fire, shooting Saipov in Lower Manhattan.

The footage was played in Federal court on Tuesday as the survivors of the terror attack bravely told jurors what happened on that day.

Prosecutors maintain Saipov was driving a pickup truck, veered off West Street and ultimately, after reaching 66 miles per hour, hit and killed eight people and seriously injured a dozen more.

His path of terror began at Houston Street and ended in a hail of bullets at Chambers Street. Seconds before, the suspect crashed his truck into a school bus and got out, pointing at officers what appeared to be two guns - which ended up being fake.

Federal authorities maintain the defendant began planning the bloodshed in 2016 and was ready to transition from a follower of ISIS to a full-blown member.

Saipov's attorney point blank told the jury his client is a killer who believed it was his religious obligation to do what he did - expecting to die in the attack - in the end, that may be the case. If convicted, the suspect, who has pleaded not guilty, could be sentenced to death.

ALSO READ | Mom dies after rushing into burning home in New Jersey to try to save daughter

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.