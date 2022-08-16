Mayor Eric Adams announces the return of the New York Comedy Festival in November

The New York Comedy Festival runs from November 7 through November 13 and tickets go on sale Friday.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Get ready to laugh! Mayor Adams is announcing the return of the New York Comedy Festival.

The annual event is now in its 18th year and it's going to be bigger than ever before.

For the first time, the festival will extend to Long Island with shows slated for the UBS Arena.

The diverse lineup includes headliners like John Mulaney, Wanda Sykes, and Jo Koy.

