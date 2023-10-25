New Yorkers explain if and why they would move away from NYC.

Where did New Yorkers who left the state move to? FL, NJ, CT, PA...even South Dakota

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Many New Yorkers set off for a fresh start in a new state last year, but now we're getting a clearer picture of the most popular destinations across the country.

According to migration data from the U.S. Census Bureau, more than half a million New York residents relocated to a different state in 2022.

The most popular state among that sizeable group? Florida!

More than 90,000 people continued the long-time tradition of trading frigid winters and rats, for year-round summers and gators.

A closer look at the other top destinations also changes the perspective on the exodus.

People might be leaving New York, but they're not necessarily leaving the region.

About 170,000 New Yorkers moved to New Jersey, Connecticut, or Pennsylvania.

California and Texas were the next most popular destinations.

Fifty-two New York residents decided South Dakota was a better fit.

The Empire State welcomed about 301,000 new residents in 2022, the most New York has seen in a decade.

New York Migration data 2022, per U.S. Census Bureau:

Florida: 91,201

New Jersey: 75,103

Connecticut: 50,670

Pennsylvania: 44,807

California: 31,255

Texas: 30,890

North Carolina: 25,024

Massachusetts: 21,186

Virginia: 17,516

Georgia: 16,535

South Carolina: 15,537

Illinois: 12,072

Maryland: 9,453

Colorado: 8,526

Ohio: 8,431

Michigan: 6,161

Tennessee: 5,821

District of Columbia: 5,647

Arizona: 5,071

Washington: 4,732

Delaware: 4,603

Indiana: 4,124

Alabama: 3,827

Nevada: 3,795

Oregon: 3,712

Minnesota: 3,196

Vermont: 3,196

Louisiana: 2,946

Maine: 2,885

Puerto Rico: 2,847

Missouri: 2,742

New Mexico: 2,467

Alaska: 2,430

Rhode Island: 2,324

Utah: 2,236

Kentucky: 2,200

New Hampshire: 1,939

Kansas: 1,865

Oklahoma: 1,840

Wisconsin: 1,626

Hawaii: 982

West Virginia: 949

Idaho: 880

Arkansas: 666

Nebraska: 554

North Dakota: 526

Wyoming: 463

Montana: 441

Iowa: 381

Mississippi: 113

South Dakota: 52

ALSO READ | Video shows JetBlue plane tip backward as passengers get off at JFK Airport

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.