Where did New Yorkers who left the state move to? FL, NJ, CT, PA...even South Dakota

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Many New Yorkers set off for a fresh start in a new state last year, but now we're getting a clearer picture of the most popular destinations across the country.
According to migration data from the U.S. Census Bureau, more than half a million New York residents relocated to a different state in 2022.
The most popular state among that sizeable group? Florida!
More than 90,000 people continued the long-time tradition of trading frigid winters and rats, for year-round summers and gators.
A closer look at the other top destinations also changes the perspective on the exodus.
People might be leaving New York, but they're not necessarily leaving the region.
About 170,000 New Yorkers moved to New Jersey, Connecticut, or Pennsylvania.
California and Texas were the next most popular destinations.
Fifty-two New York residents decided South Dakota was a better fit.
The Empire State welcomed about 301,000 new residents in 2022, the most New York has seen in a decade.
New York Migration data 2022, per U.S. Census Bureau:
Florida: 91,201
New Jersey: 75,103
Connecticut: 50,670
Pennsylvania: 44,807
California: 31,255
Texas: 30,890
North Carolina: 25,024
Massachusetts: 21,186
Virginia: 17,516
Georgia: 16,535
South Carolina: 15,537
Illinois: 12,072
Maryland: 9,453
Colorado: 8,526
Ohio: 8,431
Michigan: 6,161
Tennessee: 5,821
District of Columbia: 5,647
Arizona: 5,071
Washington: 4,732
Delaware: 4,603
Indiana: 4,124
Alabama: 3,827
Nevada: 3,795
Oregon: 3,712
Minnesota: 3,196
Vermont: 3,196
Louisiana: 2,946
Maine: 2,885
Puerto Rico: 2,847
Missouri: 2,742
New Mexico: 2,467
Alaska: 2,430
Rhode Island: 2,324
Utah: 2,236
Kentucky: 2,200
New Hampshire: 1,939
Kansas: 1,865
Oklahoma: 1,840
Wisconsin: 1,626
Hawaii: 982
West Virginia: 949
Idaho: 880
Arkansas: 666
Nebraska: 554
North Dakota: 526
Wyoming: 463
Montana: 441
Iowa: 381
Mississippi: 113
South Dakota: 52
