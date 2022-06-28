Focus on gubernatorial races in today's NY primary election

Every seat in the State Assembly is up for grabs, but most of the focus has been on the race for New York governor.
And for the first time in a decade, that race does not include the name "Cuomo" at the top of the ticket.
Instead, the most prominent name for Democrats is Kathy Hochul, who was propelled into the governor's office last year when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned amid sexual harassment allegations.
Hochul is hoping to become the first woman to win election to the New York governor's office this fall, but first she needs to overcome challenges Tuesday from New York City's elected public advocate, Jumaane Williams, and U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, a moderate from Long Island.
If she wins, Hochul will enter the general election campaign with a big advantage, running as the incumbent with a heavy fundraising advantage in a state that has more than twice as many registered Democrats than Republicans and has not had a GOP governor in 16 years.
Hochul's prospects are expected to be even stronger after the U.S. Supreme Court last week overturned the Roe v. Wade decision establishing abortion rights. She has made bolstering abortion rights a key plank of her campaign, while three of the four candidates on the Republican side are anti-abortion.
The GOP candidates include U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, and Andrew Giuliani, the son of New York's former mayor.
Giuliani's campaign is considered a long shot, with Zeldin as the presumed front-runner in the Republican race with the endorsements of the state's GOP and Conservative Party.
Tuesday's election will cover statewide offices and state Assembly races, but primary elections for U.S. House seats and the state Senate will be held Aug. 23.
Those elections were delayed because of a redistricting lawsuit that led a court to throw out new political maps.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
