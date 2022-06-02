New York gun reform bills vote expected as NYC Mayor Adams announces gun czar

By Eyewitness News
Vote on NY gun reform bills expected today

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York's state legislature is expected to vote on a sweeping package of gun reform bills today.

It comes as New York City Mayor Eric Adams is expected to announce the city's first-ever gun czar during an anti-gun violence rally this afternoon.

According to published reports, the mayor will choose Andre Mitchell for the volunteer position.

Mitchell is the founder of the Brooklyn anti-violence group Man Up.

The Adams administration is also reportedly considering declaring a state of emergency to respond to the recent surge in gun violence.

EMBED More News Videos

In Albany, the proposed gun reform bills being voted on today are designed to close loopholes and address what supporters say are gaps in existing laws that have been exposed by recent mass shootings.

The bills include a measure that would strengthen New York's Red Flag law by expanding the list of people who can file for Extreme Risk Protection Orders.

Another would prevent the purchase of body armor by anyone except law enforcement officers.



"I think people want to know that we have laws that could really prevent some of this, and people should be using them properly," said NYS Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins. "I think that would be helpful."

"I am very confident that the package of bills I put together as well what I'm working on with legislators will be accomplished literally in a matter of days," Gov. Kathy Hochul said earlier.

State and city leaders also acknowledge the need for tougher federal gun control laws.

There will be rallies across the Tri-State today demanding more gun legislation.

EMBED More News Videos

Related topics:
new yorkgun safetygun controlgun violencemass shootinggun lawskathy hochulguns
