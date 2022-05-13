People in 'high-risk' NY counties should wear masks indoors, Health Department says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11842282" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark shared a letter she sent this week to both Mastercard and Visa, urging them to cut ties with ghost gun sellers.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York State Health Department is recommending that people in high-risk counties wear masks in all indoor and public settings, regardless of their vaccination status.According to the CDC, Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Sullivan, and Ulster counties are now considered high risk.Most of New York City is listed at medium risk.In addition to high-risk counties, health officials say everyone with compromised immune systems should stay masked while inside.----------