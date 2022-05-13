People in 'high-risk' NY counties should wear masks indoors, Health Department says

According to the CDC, Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Sullivan, and Ulster counties are now considered high risk.
Most of New York City is listed at medium risk.
In addition to high-risk counties, health officials say everyone with compromised immune systems should stay masked while inside.
