New York City and New Jersey submitted a joint bid to host matches at MetLife Stadium during the tournament.

NY, NJ officials to reveal branding as 'host city' for FIFA World Cup at MetLife Stadium

TIMES SQUARE (WABC) -- Officials from New York City and New Jersey will unveil their branding as one of the host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

FIFA named the region as a host city last June. That means some of the tournament's matches will be played at the stadium in East Rutherford, just a few miles from the New York City.

The region will hold a formal reveal of the host city brand on Thursday morning in Times Square.

