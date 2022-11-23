New York Jets assist Food Bank for New York City in spirit of Thanksgiving

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Several players with the New York Jets lent a hand Tuesday at the Food Bank for New York City in West Harlem.

Players Quincy Williams, Thomas Hennessy, Braden Mann, Adam Pankey, Tanzel Smart, and Solomon Thomas helped distribute hot meals to the community.

"It's a big thing for me because it's something we did at home me and my siblings also, so it's just giving back to the community," Williams said.

The players formed an assembly line to take the prepared hot meals from the kitchen to a table on the street and handed out the meals one by one.

The players also helped unload 100 turkeys from a truck for the food bank to give out this week.

"New Yorkers who are in a tough spot and may not be able to buy their own turkey, they can still enjoy a turkey dinner with their families," said Sultana Ocasio, the director of the food bank's community kitchen in West Harlem.

Ocasio said the food bank always appreciates the help from the Jets. It's a partnership that has existed for the past 15 years.

The Jets players also presented a $15,000 check Tuesday to Ocasio for the food bank.

ALSO READ | Pandemic learning loss hits New York City minority students hardest

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube