New laws that go into effect in New York State in 2023

Sunday, January 1, 2023 5:01PM
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A new year means new laws in New York will go into place for 2023.

People earning minimum wage will get a boost in their paycheck when it goes up to $14.20. However, this will not impact residents in New York City, Long Island and Westchester County which already have higher minimum wages.

The federal minimum wage remains unchanged at $7.25. It was last raised on July 24, 2009.

The Paid Family Leave Act was also expanded to add siblings to the definition of who qualifies as a family members.

And beginning next week, new drivers in New York will be required to undergo pedestrian and bicycle safety awareness when getting their license.

There is also a new law that will allow registered voters to cast their ballot at the wrong polling place -- as long as they are in the correct county and assembly district.

