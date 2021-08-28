Retired luxury boat sunk off shore of Fire Island to create artificial reef

Her demise is meant to help sustain life as an artificial reef.
'Big Time' was a 55-foot steel luxury cruiser. It joins decommissioned rail cars and parts of the old Tappan Zee Bridge in forming a network of man-made reefs that are home to creatures like black sea bass and lobsters.
The reefs help increase marine biodiversity.
