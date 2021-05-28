Woman assaulted and raped in Suffolk County; suspect sought

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10705718" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> According to police, 29-year-old Christine Hammontree was last seen getting into a yellow cab with a man and two women in Times Square, just after 2 a.m. on Monday.

CORAM, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Suffolk County Police detectives are investigating the assault and rape of a woman in a wooded area in Coram.The woman was walking on a trail near Route 112 and Skips Road at approximately 1:45 p.m. Thursday.That's when police say she was assaulted and raped by a man."She reports that she observed an individual following her, a male. At some point he jumped in front of her and grabbed her. That then resulted in an extremely violent assault to her, where at one point she was knocked unconscious and was raped," said Acting Police Commissioner Stuart Cameron, Suffolk County Police DepartmentThe woman was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital Medical Center for treatment.Police are looking for a male suspect described as having a dark complexion with a medium build and unshaven. He was not wearing a mask.They say they believe the man was a stranger to the woman."The detective lieutenant reports to me there is a tremendous amount of his staff and other staff from our police department working on it. It's an extremely high priority for us to solve this case," Cameron said. "I would say a forcible rape out in the public, in broad daylight, is very, very unusual in Suffolk County. It's a very unusual event and we want to solve this case as soon as possible."Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.Suffolk County police are advising people to use caution in the area of the incident while they conduct their investigation.----------