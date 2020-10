Diocese of Rockville Centre files for bankruptcy amid sex abuse lawsuits

EMBED >More News Videos Jim Dolan reports on the probe into the handling of sex abuse allegations.

NASSAU COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- The Diocese of Rockville Centre has become the nation's largest to file for bankruptcy protection, citing 200 sex abuse lawsuits filed under the state's Child Victims Act , which extended the statute of limitations.The diocese stressed that the parish and schools are separate legal entities and are not included in the Chapter 11 filing and expects most operations "will continue without interruption.""The good work of our parishes and schools are expected to continue as normal," Bishop John Barres said in a video statement. "But it is also the case that after chapter 11, the diocese will have fewer financial resources to help struggling schools and parishes."----------