Diocese of Rockville Centre files for bankruptcy amid sex abuse lawsuits

A priest celebrates mass in this undated file photo. (Shutterstock photo)

NASSAU COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- The Diocese of Rockville Centre has become the nation's largest to file for bankruptcy protection, citing 200 sex abuse lawsuits filed under the state's Child Victims Act, which extended the statute of limitations.

The diocese stressed that the parish and schools are separate legal entities and are not included in the Chapter 11 filing and expects most operations "will continue without interruption."

RELATED: 2 women accuse longtime Long Island Bishop John McGann of sex abuse

"The good work of our parishes and schools are expected to continue as normal," Bishop John Barres said in a video statement. "But it is also the case that after chapter 11, the diocese will have fewer financial resources to help struggling schools and parishes."

RELATED: New York attorney general subpoenas Catholic dioceses in sex abuse probe
Jim Dolan reports on the probe into the handling of sex abuse allegations.



