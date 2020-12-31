New York, New Jersey among 23 states raising minimum wage for 2021

In the Garden State, minimum wage workers will get a raise to $12 per hour. In New York, the minimum wage increase to $12.50.
In both states, the hikes are part of a phased-in approach to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour.
"Even as we continue to battle the pandemic, we are working to build back in an equitable and just way," New York Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said. "Before this crisis, we achieved record low unemployment rates while increasing the minimum wage - improving the lives of thousands of New Yorkers - and we will rebuild our economy while continuing to lead the nation in the fight for economic justice. This investment in our workers once again proves that in New York we believe a fair day's work deserves a fair day's pay."
According to the Labor Law Center, the following states are set to raise their minimum wage at various points through the new year:
- Alaska: $10.34
- Arizona: $12.15
- Arkansas: $11.00
- California: $14.00
- Colorado: $12.32
- Delaware: $10.25
- Florida: $8.65
- Illinois: $11.00
- Maine: $12.15
- Maryland: $11.75
- Massachusetts: $13.50
- Michigan: $9.87
- Minnesota: $10.08
- Missouri: $10.30
- Montana: $8.75
- Nevada: $9.75
- New Jersey: $12.00
- New Mexico: $10.50
- New York: $12.50
- Ohio: $8.80
- South Dakota: $9.45
- Vermont: $11.75
- Washington state: $13.69
Workers in certain professions and companies of certain sizes are exempted from minimum wage guidelines in some states. Cities and other municipalities may have set higher minimum wages than their state has.
The federal minimum wage remains unchanged at $7.25. It was last raised on July 24, 2009.
Click here for more information from the United States Department of Labor about the current minimum wage in states across the nation.
