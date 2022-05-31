Society

New York Philharmonic puts on annual free Memorial Day performance

By
NY Philharmonic dedicates concert to people of Ukraine

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- People lined up outside the Cathedral of St. John the Divine on Monday for a New York tradition - a free Memorial Day performance by the New York Philharmonic.

Set beneath the gothic arcs and the stained glass windows, the city's orchestra played to a packed house.



Next door, on the public green, the music from the performance was piped in for those who wanted to enjoy both the music and a warm outdoor New York night.

