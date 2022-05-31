New York Philharmonic puts on annual free Memorial Day performance

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11908497" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chantee Lans reports on the annual gathering at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum on Manhattan's West Side.

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- People lined up outside the Cathedral of St. John the Divine on Monday for a New York tradition - a free Memorial Day performance by the New York Philharmonic.Set beneath the gothic arcs and the stained glass windows, the city's orchestra played to a packed house.Next door, on the public green, the music from the performance was piped in for those who wanted to enjoy both the music and a warm outdoor New York night.----------