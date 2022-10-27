New York Post removes racist, sexist articles after website and Twitter hacked

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Cyber-hackers attacked the New York Post this morning, flooding its website with fake racist and sexist articles.

The local newspaper tweeted this morning about the attack.

Hackers temporarily targeted the Post's website and Twitter account.

The hack also posted threats against some political leaders including New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul's campaign responded to the hack saying the Post needs to "immediately explain" how the content was posted.

"While the Post has made its preferences very clear in the New York Governor's race, there is no room for this violent, sexist rhetoric in our politics. We demand answers," said a statement from the campaign office.

One of the fake articles included Lee Zeldin about to commit a sex act against Hochul.

The articles were taken down quickly and the website appears to be back to normal.

