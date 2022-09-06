Fatal crash shuts down section of NYS Thruway in Tuxedo

Ken Rosato reports on the fatal crash, which shut down part of I-87 overnight.

TUXEDO, New York (WABC) -- A fatal crash closed the southbound New York State Thruway in Tuxedo.

At least two vehicles collided in the southbound lanes between exits 15a and 16 at around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

One of the vehicles caught fire. At least one person was pronounced dead.

Video showed multiple first responders at the scene.

Southbound traffic on I-87 between Exit 16 (Harriman) and Exit 15A (Sloatsburg),was being diverted off the highway at Exit 16 as police investigated and crews worked to clear the wrecked vehicles.

