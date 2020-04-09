coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: New York jobless claims skyrocket to over 800,000

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's been almost a month since stores around the state have been shut, its employees home and out of work, and trying to apply for unemployment benefits.

This week 347,000 New Yorkers filed for unemployment, bringing the number of jobless claims since March 14 to over 800,000.

Some 600,000 claims have been partially processed. That process begins online, but must be completed with a phone call to prevent fraud. But good luck trying to get through.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo acknowledges the system has been overwhelmed by the demand.

The Department of Labor is now working with Google to speed the process and Cuomo stresses benefits will be retroactive to when a claim was filed.

The state says its website will be back online at 7:30 a.m. Friday with a more streamlined process. And instead of you having to call to fill in any missing information, someone will call you within 72 hours.

No doubt New Yorkers will put that to the test.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Where are the testing centers

See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus



Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersnew yorkmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcoronavirus westchester countycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthemploymenthospitalhealth careunemploymentvirusjobs
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Nonprofit mails spa boxes to women fighting breast cancer amid COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
LI nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News