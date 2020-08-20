vote 2020

2020 Vote: New York will allow voters to cast mail-in ballots

Election 2020 news and information
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Citing concerns over the coronavirus, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is expanding absentee balloting for the November election.

He signed into law sweeping a three-part package that includes new measures allowing absentee ballot applications to be submitted to the Board of Elections immediately.

This law allows a voter to get an absentee ballot due to risk or fear of illness including COVID-19 and ensures all absentee ballots postmarked on or before Election Day or received by the Board of Elections without a postmark on the day after the election will be counted.

Ballots with a postmark demonstrating that they were mailed on or before Election Day will be counted if received by November 10.

RELATED: Kamala Harris accepts Democratic Nomination for vice president

"The federal administration has ordered an unprecedented attack on the U.S. Postal Service and with COVID-19 threatening our ability to have safe, in-person voting, these measures are critical to ensuring a successful and fair election at one of the most important moments in our nation's history," Governor Cuomo said.

New York is joining a growing number of states allowing most voters to vote by mail.

The state has more than 12 million registered voters.

Nearly 40 percent of voters case absentee ballots in the June primary, which overwhelmed a system used to handling as little as 4 percent of the votes.

People can still cast their ballots In person, and officials are encouraging those people to vote at early polling sites starting on October 24

Election day is set for November 3.

2020 VOTE RESOURCES

Voter registration, information and resources from Vote.org
League of Women Voters of the City of New York
Board of Elections in New York City

NY Voter Registration and Poll Site Search

2020 VOTE COVERAGE
Eyewitness News Elections Coverage
ABC News Elections Coverage
FiveThiryEight.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorknew york citywestchester countyrockland countynassau countysuffolk countydutchess countyulster countyvotingcoronavirusvote 2020electionscoronavirus pandemicelectioncoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnew york votescovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTE 2020
Election Updates: Kamala Harris formally accepts nomination for VP
USPS will suspend cost-cutting changes, Postmaster DeJoy says
Election Updates: Dems nominate Biden, AOC picks Sanders
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez nominates Bernie Sanders at DNC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor unveils Back-to-School Pledge amid reopening debate
2 new tropical depressions in the Atlantic and Caribbean
Tornado touched down in NJ during Wednesday storm, NWS confirms
Man charged in shooting of 4-year-old outside NJ apartment complex
Yonkers Public Schools to start year with all-remote learning
Outdoor high school sports a go in NJ, but indoor sports delayed
Ex-Trump adviser Bannon among 4 charged in alleged fraud scam
Show More
Longtime sports broadcaster suspended for anti-gay slur
Judge dismisses Trump's bid to block release of his tax returns
COVID Updates: Murphy announces new aid for NJ counties
AMC sells 15-cent movie tickets for today's reopening
Suspects caught on camera after 81-year-old slashed
More TOP STORIES News