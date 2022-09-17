13-year-old critically injured after accidentally shooting self in head in Newark

Marcus Solis reports from Newark where a teen accidentally shot herself in the head.

NEWARK (WABC) -- A 13-year-old girl was critically injured when she accidentally shot herself in the head Friday in Newark.

According to officials, police officers responded to a shooting at a home on Schley Street around 11:30 p.m. where they found the injured girl.

She was taken to University Hospital where she was reportedly in critical condition.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

