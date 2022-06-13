Community & Events

Newark native Shaquille O'Neal back home for pair of community improvements

By Dondre Lemon
Shaq unveiling pair of community improvements in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Newark is hoping a new transformative residential complex with some star power backing will be a slam dunk for the city.

NBA legend, entrepreneur and Newark native Shaquille O'Neal is back in his hometown Monday to reveal two projects to improve the community.

The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation is unveiling a new basketball and multi-use court off Hawthorne Avenue.'

Then, in the afternoon, Governor Phil Murphy will be on hand for a topping-off ceremony for a new 33-story mixed income residential tower on Edison Place.

The building will provide 370 affordable apartments to the community, making it the largest mixed income project in New Jersey.

Informally called "Shaq Tower 2," a penthouse apartment in 777 McCarter will become Shaq's home.

The building will have a range of amenities, including a roof deck lounge, fifth-story gym and outdoor pool, 24/7 concierge, and 12,000 square feet of retail space for fine restaurants.

The ceremony is an important milestone in fulfilling Mayor Ras Baraka's vision of making Newark's business district a 24/7 walkable and environmentally sustainable downtown, with mixed income residential and retail spaces that are active day and night, infusing downtown with life.

The project is expected to create approximately 500 construction jobs and 50 permanent jobs.

The project received New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency tax credits awarded in 2018 and a 30-year tax abatement awarded in 2020 from the city of Newark.

