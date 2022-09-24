Newark Liberty Airport ranks last in nation in customer satisfaction, new J.D. Power study finds

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A study from JD Power and Associates lists Newark Airport last in overall satisfaction.

The New Jersey hub received the lowest marks among major airports with a score of 719 out of 1,000.

The rankings are based on factors such as terminal facilities, baggage claim, and on-time performance from information gathered from August 2021 through July of this year.

Airports undergoing construction and major renovations typically score poorly for terminal facilities, according to Michael Taylor, travel intelligence lead at J.D. Power.

Newark's $2.7 billion Terminal A overhaul is expected to open later this year, and there are big plans to improve the food, beverage and retail offerings in the new terminal.

"But those improvements won't be available to passengers for some time. Rome wasn't built in a day... and neither are new airport terminals," Taylor said via email.

Newark earning the lowest level of satisfaction among the largest airports is likely no surprise to summer travelers. High levels of cancellations and delays plagued the airport over the busy summer season.

Others on the bottom of the list include Chicago O'Hare International and Boston Logan International.

Meanwhile, John F. Kennedy International came in fourth beaten only by Minneapolis-Saint Paul, San Francisco, and Detroit.

The study showed that overall satisfaction among all of the nation's airports has fallen 25-points on a 1,000-point scale compared to data from the year before.

