Newark lead water crisis: City council approves measure to replace pipes quickly

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Newark City Council unanimously passed a measure Tuesday to move forward with the replacement of lead pipes within two years.
The city will receive a $120 million bond from Essex County for the project to help speed up the process of replacing the pipes, which officials say are contaminating the water supply.
Without the county's help, the city says it would have taken 10 years to replace the pipes.
The deal comes weeks after high lead levels were detected in the city's water system.
The city has been dealing with the crisis for years. First, they gave residents water filters, but the situation escalated when federal authorities discovered the filters weren't doing enough.
Anyone who has questions or concerns can call the lead water hotline at 866-448-2432.
