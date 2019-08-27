Newark lead water crisis: City council approves measure to replace pipes quickly

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Newark City Council unanimously passed a measure Tuesday to move forward with the replacement of lead pipes within two years.

The city will receive a $120 million bond from Essex County for the project to help speed up the process of replacing the pipes, which officials say are contaminating the water supply.

Without the county's help, the city says it would have taken 10 years to replace the pipes.

The deal comes weeks after high lead levels were detected in the city's water system.

The city has been dealing with the crisis for years. First, they gave residents water filters, but the situation escalated when federal authorities discovered the filters weren't doing enough.

Anyone who has questions or concerns can call the lead water hotline at 866-448-2432.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newarkessex countywaternew jersey newslead
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 5 hurt in NYC construction site collapse
Police: Man fires shots on LI school grounds in dispute over trees
Man allegedly sneaks gun, clown mask into NYC job center
Tropical Storm Dorian approaches hurricane strength
46 charged in massive NJ drug bust centered around social club
Family wants Giants to change policy requiring tickets for babies
Coyote scales 6-foot-tall fence before attacking dog
Show More
Dad in court in twins' hot car deaths, DA asks for adjournment
Man jailed after TSA wrongly thinks honey is laced with meth
Eric Garner's family seeks mayor's testimony on chokehold death
Jeffrey Epstein accusers pour out their anger in court
Frontier to begin service at Newark Airport with $15 flights
More TOP STORIES News