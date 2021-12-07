Fire burns through 3 Newark homes, injuring 1 firefighter

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11306295" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Four more cases of the omicron variant were identified in New York State, Darla Miles reports, bringing the total number of cases to 12.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Fire burned through a Newark home and spread to adjacent homes early Tuesday morning.The flames broke out inside the home on Fairmont Avenue just before 4 a.m.Newscopter 7 was over the scene and smoke could be seen billowing from the building.The homeowner managed to escape along with several residents. The roof of the initial house fire collapsed.One firefighter suffered an injury to his hand.Fire department activity stretched down Fairmont Avenue just north of South Orange Avenue.The Red Cross says they are assisting 27 people from eight families as a result of the fire.----------