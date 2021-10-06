Woman struck, killed by apparent hit-and-run driver in Newark

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman struck, killed by apparent hit-and-run driver in NJ

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A horrific scene took place in Newark after a woman was struck and killed by a speeding car that just kept going.

It was a mild night for a walk that turned into deadly night for a walk as an apparent hit and run driver claimed the life of an innocent pedestrian.

The incident took place at West 6th Avenue by North 12th Street. The area closed was closed off for several hours with police tape.

ALSO READ | Suspect arrested in case of woman pushed into subway train in Times Square
EMBED More News Videos

Authorities say 29-year-old Anthonia Egegbara, of Queens, is now charged with attempted murder.



The Essex County Prosecutor's Office was on site.

Candles were lit and mournful residents told Eyewitness News it was a fatal hit and run.

Eyewitness Rajohn Scott says he saw a BMW speeding down West 6th Avenue, then swerve to avoid a biker in the middle of the road.

But in swerving, he says the vehicle struck a female pedestrian on the street.

ALSO READ | Brian Laundrie's sister speaks out to ABC News about his disappearance and Gabby Petito
EMBED More News Videos

Brian Laundrie's sister, Cassie, spoke out exclusively to ABC News in the wake of her brother's disappearance.



"Car just came flying and hit her. She went in the air, then fell down on the floor, fell on back of car, broke back of BMW and then she just fell like that. Blood. Cut all the way open," he said.

No further details were released from the prosecutor's office.


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newarkessex countyhit and runpedestrian struckpedestrian killedpedestrians
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Ed Mullins resigns from NYPD's Sergeants Benevolent Association: Union
Suspect arrested in case of woman pushed into subway train
Teen shot in NYC park out of coma, mother says
NYC doorman, others charged with trafficking guns from Tennessee
3 women in Carmine's assault incident arraigned on charges
Man, woman and child steal 3 parakeets from NJ pet store
COVID NY: Northwell Health's new PCR tests could be a game changer
Show More
4 charged in COVID hotel fraud scheme in NYC
NYC mayoral race heats up with 4 weeks to go until Election Day
Man charged in violent carjacking attempt in NJ
NJ leaders secure millions in loan forgiveness for towns in debt
New concerns raised over NYC's outdoor dining structures
More TOP STORIES News