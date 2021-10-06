Woman struck, killed by apparent hit-and-run driver in Newark

It was a mild night for a walk that turned into deadly night for a walk as an apparent hit and run driver claimed the life of an innocent pedestrian.
The incident took place at West 6th Avenue by North 12th Street. The area closed was closed off for several hours with police tape.
The Essex County Prosecutor's Office was on site.
Candles were lit and mournful residents told Eyewitness News it was a fatal hit and run.
Eyewitness Rajohn Scott says he saw a BMW speeding down West 6th Avenue, then swerve to avoid a biker in the middle of the road.
But in swerving, he says the vehicle struck a female pedestrian on the street.
"Car just came flying and hit her. She went in the air, then fell down on the floor, fell on back of car, broke back of BMW and then she just fell like that. Blood. Cut all the way open," he said.
No further details were released from the prosecutor's office.
