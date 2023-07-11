Newark firefighters union pushes for new hires in wake of deadly cargo ship fire

PORT NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- There are no more plumes of smoke coming from the Grande Costa D'Avorio cargo ship at Port Newark.

The fire is just about out, but the investigation is only just beginning.

The situation was completely different last week after that fire broke out and cars set to be shipped across the Atlantic kept exploding.

Tuesday, the firefighters' union is calling a press conference to talk about staffing levels.

The union says the City of Newark has 80 firefighter jobs currently unfilled.

Governor Phil Murphy says staffing should be increased, but he has not committed to providing state resources to make it happen.

On Monday, the governor praised firefighters.

"The fact this fire was aboard a ship made for a very complicated situation. Yet, our first responders adapted and rose to the occasion. Once again, they have proven we have the world's best firefighters and first responders and we all marvel at their skill and professionalism and courage," Murphy said.

Left: Wayne Brooks, Jr. and right: Augusto Acabou

Two veteran Newark firefighters died fighting it. Augusto Acabou, 45, and Wayne Brooks, Jr., 49, are set to be laid to rest on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Both services are happening at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart, 89 Ridge Street, in Newark.

The ship generally operates between the U.S. and West Africa. It carries more than 1,200 new and used vehicles and 157 containers. No electric cars or hazardous cargo were on the ship.

