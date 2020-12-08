Traffic

Newark Penn Station hosts NJ Gov. Murphy for infrastructure announcement

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is set to make a major funding announcement Tuesday morning in Newark.

The announcement regarding infrastructure will be made at Newark Penn Station.

RELATED: New Jersey Transit unveils 1st-ever 10-year strategic plan

Back in June, the governor and New Jersey Transit President and CEO Kevin Corbett on Monday unveiled the agency's first-ever 10-year strategic plan, which, along with a five-year Capital Plan, aims to provide a vision to build the future of transportation in New Jersey.

The plan, called NJT2030, looks to drive a 21st century economy in an accountable, transparent and environmentally-sustainable way.

