Tire on United Airlines flight catches fire after landing at Newark Airport

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The FAA is investigating after a tire on a United Airlines plane caught fire after landing at Newark Airport on Thursday.

According to the Port Authority, emergency personnel responded to the incident just after 5 p.m.

There were no reported injuries and passengers deplaned normally at the gate after fire officials cleared the plane, United said.

The Boeing 787 had just arrived from Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Port Authority said there were not any impacts to flight operations.

Few other details were released.

