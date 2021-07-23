Traffic

Police chase ends in crash, arrests in Newark, New Jersey

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Four people are in custody after a short police chase ended in a crash in Newark.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. Friday on Springfield Avenue at Bedford.

Officers were chasing a stolen red Jeep Grand Cherokee when it crashed.

All four occupants jumped out of the SUV and fled on foot.



All were taken into custody a short time later.

None of the occupants were injured.

