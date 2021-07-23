Police chase ends in crash, arrests in Newark, New Jersey

It happened around 5:30 a.m. Friday on Springfield Avenue at Bedford.
Officers were chasing a stolen red Jeep Grand Cherokee when it crashed.
All four occupants jumped out of the SUV and fled on foot.
All were taken into custody a short time later.
None of the occupants were injured.
MORE NEWS: Seagull hits teen in face while on Jersey Shore ride
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip