Police chase ends in crash, arrests in Newark, New Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10903117" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Georgia and Kiley who live near Weatherly, Pennsylvania got quite the surprise visitor while on a ride at Morey's Piers in Wildwood, New Jersey.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Four people are in custody after a short police chase ended in a crash in Newark.It happened around 5:30 a.m. Friday on Springfield Avenue at Bedford.Officers were chasing a stolen red Jeep Grand Cherokee when it crashed.All four occupants jumped out of the SUV and fled on foot.All were taken into custody a short time later.None of the occupants were injured.----------