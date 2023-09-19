Bodycam video released in deadly Newark police shooting

Everett Rand is suspected of killing 27-year-old Wyleek Shaw and 8-year-old Zahmire Lopez in Newark in May. Anthony Johnson has more.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The attorney general released dramatic body camera video of Newark police chasing down and getting into a gunfight with a 29-year-old suspect fleeing a double homicide earlier this year.

Everett Rand is suspected of killing 27-year-old Wyleek Shaw and 8-year-old Zahmire Lopez during a domestic dispute inside a home May 3.

Police first responded to a 911 call around 8:30 p.m. about a shooting at a home on Johnson Avenue.

The footage shows that officers encountered Rand leaving the home and throwing something away inside a nearby dumpster. That item was later determined to be a semi-automatic handgun, police said.

Officers chased Rand before two officers from the Newark Police Department fired their weapons at Rand.

The video showed Rand was still conscious as cops handcuffed him and began providing medical care for his injuries. They were also concerned about one of the officers involved because they feared he might have been hit in the exchange of gunfire.

Rand died from his injuries.

The crime took place just before Mother's Day and a large crowd turned out to pay their respects to the youngest victim. His mother said that Rand was intoxicated when he shot her son and Shaw.

The deadly shooting remains under investigation.

RELATED | Vigil held in Newark for 8-year-old pulled from mother's arms and murdered

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.