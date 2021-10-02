Multiple shootings leave 5 people injured in less than an hour in Newark

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11071994" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 4-year-old child is among 16 people hurt after fire swept through a residential building in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating multiple shootings in Newark that left five people injured in less than an hour on Saturday.Newark officials say officers responded to Evergreen Avenue near Rose Street just after 2 p.m. on calls of shots fired.They say two victims were found and taken to University Hospital for treatment. They are reportedly in stable condition.Then, just two miles away, police responded to another shooting on Clinton Avenue just before 2:50 p.m.Officials say another three people were found and taken to University Hospital for treatment.Two victims are reportedly in stable condition and a third in critical condition.Both incidents remain under investigation.----------