One year later, mystery of newborn twins found dead in NYC still unsolved

CLAREMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- A vigil was held Tuesday night in the Bronx for the newborn twins found battered and dead one year ago to the day.

One year later, it is still not known who they are or who killed them.

The shocking discovery was made in the alley off College Avenue in the Claremont section.

Police say they were beaten to the death the day they were born and their bodies were wrapped in garbage bags and left in the garbage-strewn alley.

In the year since, the NYPD talked to just about everyone within several blocks and done DNA tests by the score.



But so far, no arrests have been made.

"Everyone in the building, people cooperated, you always get a tip, you always get a family member, a relative, a stranger who says hey, we've had calls like that, this girl was pregnant, but we got there and we find her baby," said NYPD Lt. William O'Toole. "Yeah, it is strange that a year later and nothing as come forward."

It's a case that sits heavy in the hearts of the young detectives working the case.

"They named the babies Zeke and Zane -- one means God's gracious gift, the other means God's strength, I think that's more for them so they keep that in their heads and they keep going forward," O'Toole said. "Any time we get a call we go out on it, and I'd just love to get a call."

There is a $10,000 reward for the person who makes that call.

