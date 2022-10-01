3 injured in shooting after high school football game in Newburgh, Orange County

Police are investigating a shooting that injured three people after a high school football game in Orange County Friday night.

Authorities say it happened just after 9:30 p.m. at the Newburgh Free Academy campus. The school was playing Warwick in the game.

Officials say at least five shots were fired after a fight in the parking lot.

"We're pouring through video evidence, cellphone footage, eyewitness accounts and obviously the victims at the hospital so there's a lot of information coming in but there's no danger to the public," Newburgh Police Chief Anthony Geraci said.

Police say three people were injured, a 43-year-old woman, a 19-year-old woman, and a 21-year-old man, but none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

Police believe the altercation was an isolated incident. No arrests have been made so far.

